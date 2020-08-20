CANOE TOWNSHIP
Drugs discovered
State police discovered suspected marijuana and paraphernalia at 9:18 a.m. Aug. 11 in a house at 1340 Johnsonburg Road while they assisted probation officers from Jefferson County in an earlier investigation, according to a report.
Police said a Punxsutawney man, 19, and a Big Run man, 24, were arrested but have not yet been charged.
INDIANA
Domestic dispute
An Indiana man has been accused of entering a Second Ward home at sunrise Monday, fighting with a resident and damaging some property inside the house.
Indiana Borough police charged Thomas Petro, 23, with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and harassment in connection with what investigators called a domestic incident at 6:27 a.m. in a house along Wherle Way between Church and School streets. Officers withheld the name of the person who raised the allegations against Petro.
District Judge Guy Haberl released Petro on unsecured bond and ordered him to appear for a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Aug. 27 in Indiana District Court.
Hit-and-run
Borough investigators charged that Jordan Blake, of Oakdale, Allegheny County, fled at 11:10 a.m. Saturday after his vehicle struck another that was parked outside Sheetz at Wayne Avenue and South Seventh Street.
Police filed a summary citation against Blake, 22, on Monday in Indiana District Court.
Vandalism
Someone damaged a sign in front of Indiana First Church of the Nazarene at North Third and Water streets between Aug. 12 and Sunday, Indiana Borough police reported.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Drugs
A Shelocta man, 26, was found in possession of drugs and was suspected of driving while impaired after a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m. Aug. 10 on Route 119 at Henry Road, state police at Punxsutawney reported.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Child rape
State troopers at Punxsutawney investigated a report that a 3-year-old Punxsutawney girl was sexually assaulted Monday at an undisclosed location in the township. Police reported no arrests.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Child rape
A 12-year-old girl from Derry was reported to have been a victim of sexual abuse between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2014, along Route 217. Police have not identified a suspect in the case.