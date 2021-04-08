Glen Campbell
Arson
Someone deliberately set fire to a house along Glenwood Avenue at about 8:20 p.m. Monday, a state police fire marshal reported.
Trooper Russell Stewart, a fire investigator based in Elk County, reported Wednesday that the blaze caused $30,000 damage.
He didn’t identify the owner of the property or reveal details of where the fire began or how it was set.
The Glen Campbell, Cherry Tree, Rossiter, Burnside, Mahaffey and the Punxsutawney Central and Lindsey fire departments first battled the flames Monday evening. Glen Campbell units returned twice Tuesday, at 6:38 a.m. and 4:56 p.m., when the embers rekindled.
There were no reports of injuries.
White Township
Theft
Someone used the Social Security number of a woman at 1070 Mansfield Ave. to file a claim for Pennsylvania Pandemic Unemployment Assistance at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, state police reported.
Troopers said the phony claimant obtained $572.
Forgery
Troopers at Indiana said a dog registration form was forged at 5:01 p.m. at 35 Fenton Road.
Scant details of the incident were revealed. A Ford City, Armstrong County, man was said to be the victim of the incident.
DUI
Robert Anderson, 54, of Indiana, was charged with driving under the influence and careless driving in a complaint filed March 23 in Homer City District Court.
The charges stem from a traffic stop at 12:38 a.m. Feb. 3 at 1395 Wayne Ave., state police reported.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27 in Homer City District Court.
Pine Township
Burglary
An intruder broke a metallic window frame to enter a house along Tipperary Road near Alverda at 12:29 a.m. Monday and stole an undetermined number of earrings and necklaces estimated to be worth $4,500, a watch worth $740 and a class ring valued at $200, state police reported.
Troopers set the property damage at $200.
Green Township
DUI
Tonya Sell, of Heilwood, was charged March 29 with driving under the influence and two summary traffic offenses stemming from a one-vehicle crash at 3:15 a.m. Feb. 21 on Wandin Road.
Troopers reported that a GMC Acadia driven by Sell, 39, hit a fallen tree on the road and determined that alcohol contributed to the crash.
A preliminary hearing is set for April 29 in Indiana District Court.
Brush Valley Township
DUI
State police suspected that a Mineral Point, Cambria County, man had been driving under the influence after his 2016 Jeep hit and killed a bear at 11:32 p.m. Saturday on Route 56 at Ondo Road.
Troopers have not yet charged the driver.
Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Theft
A Latrobe man told state police that someone opened a credit card account in his name on Feb. 1, racked up a single purchase of $1,090 and left the account unpaid.
The man notified police after a collections agency contacted him, according to a report.
DUI
State police said a GMC Sierra hit a garage door at 1163 Millwood Road at 4:23 p.m. March 31 because the driver was unable to operate the standard transmission. Troopers also said the driver was intoxicated.
No charges have yet been filed.
Rape
A Greensburg woman, 29, reported to state police that she was forcibly raped by a man at 3 p.m. June 1, 2020, on Main Street.
Troopers did not identify a suspect.
Threats
State police reported that Nicholas Pollek, 34, of Latrobe, leveled threats against a Latrobe woman, 30, at 7:39 p.m. March 31 on Murtha Way.
Troopers charged Pollek with a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment at Bradenville District Court, where Judge Mark Bilik issued a warrant for Pollek’s arrest.
Armstrong Township
Theft
Someone stole some power tools and a supply of ceramic coating from a building along Lawton Road at 12:41 p.m. Friday, state police reported. Troopers said the owner, a 27-year-old Armstrong Township man, declined further police action after the goods were recovered.
Punxsutawney, Jefferson County
DUI
Chance Schalk, 33, of Punxsutawney, has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and careless driving stemming from a traffic stop at 5:32 p.m. Feb. 15 on Torrence Street, according to state police.
Troopers said the stop was initiated to serve a warrant for Schalk’s arrest. They gave no details of the outstanding charges.
A preliminary hearing for the impairment count has been set for Tuesday in Punxsutawney District Court.