INDIANA
Man pleads to charges
Kurt Harris, 18, of Homer City, was arrested along with a 17-year-old boy from Homer City by Indiana Borough police at 8:55 p.m. May 15 on Gompers Avenue near South Fourth Street and was accused of being involved in a large fight minutes earlier in the 500 block of Church Street.
Borough officers found both under the influence of alcohol, cited each with underage drinking and cited Harris with an additional count of disorderly conduct stemming from the altercation.
Harris pleaded guilty to both summary charges at Indiana District Court and was assessed $652.50 in fines and costs of prosecution, online court records show.
The 17-year-old suspect was adjudicated by juvenile court authorities.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Men cited
State police reported that Aaron Cumberledge, of Indiana, stole a Cricket brand wireless phone valued at $79 from Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza, Oakland Avenue, at 1:32 p.m. June 18.
Troopers cited Cumberledge, 26, with a first-offense summary count of retail theft in Homer City District Court.
o o o
Tyler Brannon, 29, of Indiana, was cited with retail theft in papers filed at Homer City District Court.
State police said Brannon stole a package of cough medicine valued at $20 from Giant Eagle in Townfair Center, Ben Franklin Road South, at 4:05 p.m. May 14.
Online court records show Brannon has not yet responded to the charge.
o o o
Troopers at Indiana said Johnathan Shields, 34, of Indiana, and Gregory Huselton, 41, of Spring Church, Armstrong County, were each cited with disorderly conduct, accusing them of getting into a fight at 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Maple Street.
Police didn’t report whether the men fought each other or whether a third person raised the allegations against them.
Threats
An Indiana man, 52, argued with a woman, 44, on Independence Lane at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, drew a loaded .44 caliber Ruger revolver and threatened to kill her, state police reported. Troopers withheld the woman’s name. Online court records show no charges have yet been filed against the suspect.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Burglary
A Dixonville couple reported to state police that they detected suspicious activity in their house at 6:24 a.m. Wednesday, when they discovered certain belongings had been moved or taken from their residence along Barr Slope Road. A round, gold Communion pyx (container) valued at $300 was reported to have been stolen.
CLYMER
Gun missing
State police said a .22 caliber Ruger SR 22 “Muddy Girl Camo” firearm was reported missing from 175 Hancock St. at 11:31 a.m. Monday.
Police withheld the name of the owner, who told investigators that the gun was last seen Friday.
Troopers said the gun is worth $250.
GLEN CAMPBELL
Theft
Dana Rosporski, of Summerhill, Cambria County, reported to state police on Tuesday that a black Can-Am Maverick 1000 side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was stolen May 25 from 341 Glenwood Ave.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug charges
Luke Lindsey, of Johnstown, was charged with a third-degree felony count of driving under the influence of drugs, misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and four summary traffic violations in a criminal complaint filed June 29 in Punxsutawney District Court.
State police reported that Lindsey, 27, was discovered at 12:55 a.m. June 27 in the process of injecting methamphetamine along Route 310 (Harmony Road) near Young Road.
Police said Lindsey was first housed at the Jefferson County Jail. Online court records show he was released on unsecured bond to await a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Men cited
Robert Williams, 54, and Roy Keith, 49, both of Cherry Tree, were cited with harassment at 2:25 p.m. Friday at 4007 Stiffler Hill Road, state police reported.
Troopers provided no details of the incident, and did not report whether the men harassed one another or were accused by a third person.