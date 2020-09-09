LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Invasion of privacy
State police charged that William McCallen, of Derry, shared sexually explicit photos of his former girlfriend, a 48-year-old Saltsburg woman, at 2:08 p.m. July 18 on Poplar Drive.
Troopers at Kiski Valley charged McCallen, 52, with misdemeanor counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate images and harassment in a complaint filed Thursday at Washington Township District Court, where a hearing has been set for Oct. 19.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Shoplifting
A Massachusetts woman was accused of failing to pay for $54.02 worth of groceries at 4:16 p.m. Monday at Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza, state police reported.
The suspect, 19, has not yet been formally charged.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Drug investigation
A Pittsburgh man, 41, was found with a bag of suspected marijuana in his car when state police halted him for speeding at 6:59 a.m. Thursday on Route 22 at Mount Tabor Road. Officers also suspected that the man was high on the drug at the time.
Charges will be filed when a blood test is complete, police said.