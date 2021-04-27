COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Shots, standoff
A NuMine man on Sunday evening fired gunshots at a car with four people inside then barricaded himself in his home and held off state troopers for several hours, investigators said Monday.
Joseph Stockdill Jr., 51, was held at Armstrong County Jail with bond set at $500,000.
Troopers from Kittanning said Stockdill squeezed off several rounds from a handgun at a car occupied by two women, ages 50 and 27, and two children, ages 7 and 3, about 7 p.m.
No one was reported to be wounded by the gunfire or harmed during the ensuing hours before police took Stockdill into custody.
Stockdill faces 30 charges including six first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and four other felonies.
Police gave no information about what led to the disturbance and didn’t comment on how the standoff came to a close.
A hearing is set for May 4 in Rural Valley District Court.
INDIANA AREA
Vehicle thefts
Indiana Borough police and state troopers teamed up to probe the theft of a 2007 Dodge Durango that was taken about 4:40 a.m. Sunday from the 1300 block of Locust Street, Indiana, and was abandoned on Martin Road in White Township, according to reports.
There, the suspect rifled through a 2016 Ford Edge, stole some money and a Vera Bradley brand wristlet and then stole a blue Jeep with license plate FHB-9105 at about 6:11 a.m., police said. Investigators said the car stolen from Indiana belonged to a Greensburg man. Police withheld his name and the names of the owners of the stolen Jeep Patriot sport utility vehicle.
Police studied security video of the theft on Martin Road but couldn’t readily identify the suspect.
INDIANA
Couple cited
Indiana Borough police cited Brandon McKelvey, 35, and Michelle Schroth, 41, both of Indiana, with summary counts of harassment stemming from a disturbance and fight between them at 8:02 p.m. Thursday on South Rex Avenue between Philadelphia and Church streets.
Theft
Someone stole a black iPhone 11 with a clear case from a residence along the 200 block of South Seventh Street between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Borough police reported.
BURNSIDE
Theft
Someone stole a collection of Liberty dollar coins, Susan B. Anthony dollars, a collection of 50 commemorative state quarters, a collection of National Park quarters, a stack of $2 bills and “a silver coin with 1000 on it,” state police reported Monday.
A woman from Butler, Butler County, told investigators that the coins were taken between April 18 and 23 from Sylvis Road.