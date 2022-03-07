BURNSIDE BOROUGH, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI crash
State police charged Tyler Wetzel, 26, of Cherry Tree, after an accident at 6:08 p.m. Friday on East 2nd Street.
According to a news release, troopers determined Wetzel lost control of motorcycle and laid the bike on its side.
No injuries were reported, but Wetzel was cited for offenses including driving under the influence, resisting arrest, driving an unregistered vehicle and careless driving.
Police said he was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass.
A preliminary hearing is pending.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief in the 400 block of Maple Street.
Within the last week, police said an unknown suspect damaged the gas cap of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to a 19-year-old female, of Indiana, causing damage to the filler neck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (724) 357-1960.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Firearm concealment
State police reported to an incident on 27th Street at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday involving a 15-year-old male, of Blairsville.
The incident was regarded the possible theft and concealment of a firearm.
No further details were given and the investigation is ongoing.
EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Unauthorized use of vehicle
On Feb. 10 at 8:03 a.m., state police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle along Loop Road.
According to police, a 48-year-old Marion Center man reported his 2002 Red Mercury Cougar as being stolen.
The vehicle was recovered and the suspect was identified.
State police are currently investigating.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
An Alverda man reported on Thursday at 3:05 p.m. that his identity was stolen, state police said. The investigation is ongoing.