INDIANA
DUI
Jenna Telenko, of Indiana, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and two summary traffic offenses following a traffic stop Oct. 13 on the 400 block of Philadelphia Street.
Telenko, 24, is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing April 28 in Indiana District Court.
Theft
Indiana Borough police said a black bag containing Apple brand air pods, contact lenses, clothing and shoes was stolen from the open bed of a pickup truck between Jan. 19 and 22, while it was parked on the 500 block of South Fifth Street.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug offense
A motorist admitted to state police that he had used methamphetamine before his 2012 Chevrolet wrecked on Route 119 at 11:44 a.m. Jan. 12.
According to a report, the driver used the shoulder of the road to pass another vehicle before the car crossed both lanes and hit the concrete median barrier. Charges have not yet been filed.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault
State troopers responded to Indiana Regional Medical Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report that a 9-year-old boy had been assaulted.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Theft
A man stole 12 jugs of windshield washer fluid at 3 a.m. Thursday from an outdoor display at Kwik Fill along Oakland Avenue, state police reported.
Police set the loss at $40.68.
HOMER CITY
False report
State police said an 18-year-old Jeannette, Westmoreland County, man provided a false name to troopers during an investigation of an unspecified incident at 11:43 a.m. Thursday on West Indiana Street.
Charges have not yet been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI charges
State police charged William Beam, of Punxsutawney, with driving under the influence and five summary traffic offenses in a complaint filed Jan. 12 in Punxsutawney District Court.
Troopers said beam, 51, had a blood-alcohol level in excess of 0.16 percent at 7:48 p.m. Dec. 12 when he crashed Dodge Ram truck on Harmony Road. Beam was treated for minor injuries.
Beam waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday and faces adjudication of the charges in Jefferson County Court.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Assault
State police investigated a report filed on ChildLine that several children were victims of sexual abuse on M and B Place on Sept. 22.
Troopers said the victims are two boys, ages 12 and 10, from Sagamore, and two boys, ages 4 and 7, whose addresses weren’t released.
Drug violation
Richard Wood, 40, of Latrobe, was charged Jan. 13 with driving under the influence of marijuana and a summary traffic infraction stemming from an accident at 7:39 p.m. Dec. 1 on Route 217 near Don Street.
Wood, formerly of Blairsville, and a second motorist, were sent to Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville for treatment of injuries.
A preliminary hearing has been set for March 3 in Bradenville District Court.
Theft arrest
Tyler Lenhart, of Indiana, has been charged with a felony count of theft in a complaint filed Jan. 5 before District Judge Mark Bilik in Bradenville District Court.
Troopers charged that Lenhart, 21, stole $586 worth of property owned by Krystaleena Laney, of Blairsville, on Dec. 29 from Cherry Street.
Lenhart is free on unsecured bond and awaits a preliminary hearing set for March 17.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Albert Sharp, of Punxsutawney, faces possible trial in Jefferson County Court for driving under the influence and several summary traffic infractions stemming from a traffic stop Nov. 6 on Cloe Rossiter Road.
State troopers charged that Sharp had a blood-alcohol level between 0.10 and 0.16 percent.
Sharp, 75, waived his right to a preliminary hearing at an appearance Monday in Punxsutawney District Court, according to online court records.