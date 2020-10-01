INDIANA
Vehicle damaged
Indiana Borough police said that a woman reported damage to her vehicle while it was parked in a private lot in the 700 block of Maple Street. The woman told officers that the incident happened sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
Harassment
The Indiana Borough Police Department said officers responded on Tuesday at 3:26 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 400 block of Poplar Avenue.
IBPD said its officers learned that Blair Ballas, 24, of the Penn Hills area east of Pittsburgh, attempted to strike an identified male.
Police filed a citation with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy Haberl, charging Ballas with summary harassment. Haberl is awaiting a plea from Ballas in the matter.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police at the Punxsutawney station said a 34-year-old Punxsutawney man was stopped for a summary traffic violation at 1:24 p.m. Sept. 7 at Central and Sunset streets.
Upon further investigation troopers said the man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
State police said charges were filed through Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Punxsutawney-based state police reported that a 28-year-old Punxsutawney man was stopped for a summary traffic violation at 8:24 p.m. Sunday along Number 8 and Gresock roads, and was found to be driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol. Troopers said charges are pending in the matter.
MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
State police at the Punxsutawney station said a 52-year-old Westover, Clearfield County, man, was stopped for an equipment violation at 8:43 p.m. Sunday along East Main Street near Railroad 2.
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle appeared to be impaired, and was taken into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence.