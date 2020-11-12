CANOE TOWNSHIP
Rape
A 15-year-old girl from Punxsutawney reported to state police that she was raped at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday at an undisclosed location. Troopers reported that the investigation is ongoing.
INDIANA
ID theft
A resident of the 500 block of Washington Street told borough police Wednesday that someone used his or her identifying information to fraudulently file for unemployment benefits.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft
Robert Filkosky, of Indiana, told state police that someone stole some items from his wallet after he lost it at Sheetz convenience store along Route 119 at 12:43 p.m. Monday.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
Loretta Gray, of Charles Street, reported “fraudulent activity” at 5:43 a.m. Nov. 1 to state police at the Punxsutawney station. Troopers withheld other details of the investigation.
DUI
A 75-year-old Punxsutawney man displayed signs of impairment after a traffic stop on Cloe-Rossiter Road at 11:11 p.m. Friday, state police reported.
Charges would be based on results of a lab test, troopers said.
HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Bad check
Operators of Byler’s Bargains and Sporting shop along Bottle Road, near Punxsutawney, reported to state police that someone wrote a bad check at the store on June 18. Troopers at Punxsutawney haven’t filed charges against the suspect.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Harassment
A 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both from Punxsutawney, went at each other at Cobblestone Hotel and Suites along Alliance Drive in what state police described as a domestic incident at 11 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers said both would be cited with harassment. Online court records show no charges have been filed.
DUI, drug charge
State police charged Gregory Lucas, of Brookville, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary traffic infractions arising from a traffic stop at 10:39 a.m. Oct. 12 on Walston Road at Church Place. Lucas, 60, was charged in a criminal complaint filed at Punxsutawney District Court, where a hearing is set for Dec. 3.
Man cited
State police cited David Isenberg, 76, of Punxsutawney, with a summary count of disorderly conduct after troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at 2:23 p.m. Nov. 5 on South Main Street Extension.
Burglary
Some broke into a house along Mondi Road near Walston Road at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday and stole a cache of quarters worth between $200 and $300, state police reported.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Fire investigation
A fire marshal from the state police station at Punxsutawney said a discarded cigarette on the front porch at 212 E. Liberty St. set fire to the building at 3 p.m. Monday.
The damage was set at $200,000. Police listed Robin Geist, 44, of Rochester Mills, and Joyce Coleman, Shannon Simmons, Damien Finnell, Karen Kovalyak and James Carlson, all of Punxsutawney, as victims of the blaze with uninsured losses.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State police charged Dylan Kachmar, of Punxsutawney, with driving under the influence of alcohol and two summary traffic offenses stemming from a traffic stop at 2:26 a.m. Oct. 11 on Route 36 at Sprankle Mills Road.