INDIANA
Theft
Somebody stole a 5-by-3-foot political campaign flag from a house in the 900 block of Nixon Avenue at about 10 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Borough police reported.
Woman cited
Borough officers discovered Savannah Kyler, of Indiana, screaming and yelling in the 400 block of Burns Avenue at 12:40 p.m. Friday and cited her with disorderly conduct, according to a report.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drug offense
A Cherry Tree woman, 40, was found in possession of controlled substances during a traffic stop on Route 422 at 4:05 p.m. Oct. 6, state police reported. So far, no charges have been filed.
DUI
State police suspected a Philadelphia man, 27, of driving under the influence of drugs at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 25 when troopers pulled him over on High Street at Copper Beech Drive. Troopers withheld the man’s name and said charges would be filed later.
o o o
A 28-year-old Black Lick man faces drunken-driving and drug-related charges stemming from a traffic stop on Taylor Lane at Lockard Avenue at 2:18 p.m. Oct. 13, state police reported.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Drug probe
State police seized heroin from two occupants of a Dodge Durango following a traffic stop at 10:13 a.m. Oct. 7 on Route 22, troopers at Indiana reported. Charges have not yet been filed.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Theft
A maroon 1983 Pontiac Bonneville was stolen between Wednesday and Saturday from a parking lot along Route 119 near Josephine, state police reported.
Troopers said the car has license plate JNZ-2067 and withheld the name of the owner who reported it missing.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drug violation
State police found a 41-year-old Jeannette woman impaired from drug use and in possession of contraband during a traffic stop on Route 22 at Angie Lane at 3:15 p.m. Friday, according to a report.
Charges would be filed later, police said.
Harassment
Stephen Peterman, 45, and Patti Peterman, 46, were cited with summary counts of harassment following an altercation at 11 p.m. Thursday at 250 Nicol Lane, state police reported.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drug offense
State police charged David Ritenour, 36, of Saltsburg, with possession of a controlled substance in a complaint filed Monday at Washington Township District Court. According to a report, troopers uncovered 10 stamp bags of heroin in Ritenour’s possession at 5:36 p.m. Sept. 23 at 135 Noel Drive.
BENEZETTE TOWNSHIP, ELK COUNTY
Hit-and-run
A westbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jordan Borbonus, of Blairsville, was sideswiped by an eastbound vehicle at 7:07 p.m. Saturday on River Road, according to state police at Ridgway.
The driver’s side mirror was damaged in the collision and the eastbound motorist, at the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado towing a trailer, failed to stop at the scene. Police said no one was injured.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Burglary
Intruders broke into James Maurer’s house at 400 Springer Road near Nicktown at 8:14 a.m. Friday and stole four firearms, state police reported.
Troopers said the missing guns are a 1968 Marlin 336 rifle, a Savage 12-gauge shotgun, an LG 400 Alutech competition rifle and a Remington 700 rifle.
WEST CARROLL TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Vandalism
A 2019 GMC Acadia was pummeled with eggs between 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday while it was parked at 146 Lower Road, state police reported. Police withheld the name of the owner.