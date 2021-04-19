Indiana
Disturbance
A disgruntled former employee called in a phony food order and vandalized a restaurant after being fired from his job, according to Indiana Borough police.
Police charged Matthew Porreca, 21, with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and a summary count of criminal mischief in a complaint filed at Indiana District Court.
Investigator said Porreca, after being let go from Romeo’s Pizza and Mediterranean Restaurant, 1112 Oakland Ave., phoned in an order for three pizzas and two 2-liter bottles of pop at 1:39 p.m. April 12, then denied placing the order when a delivery driver arrived at his home along Locust Street.
The order totaled $50.76.
Police said in the charging documents that Porreca drove to Romeo’s about 4:30 p.m., threw trash around the back of the building, hurled a cup of pop at the front window and gave the finger to the customers watching from inside.
Porreca returned to the restaurant once more, while the police officer was on the phone taking a report of the incident from owner Mary Beth Akbay, according to the report.
There, he left the floor covered with water and dumped wet paper towels in the trash bin, police said.
Police said Akbay provided security video recordings from the restaurant and forwarded a number of abusive text messages that Porreca sent to her after being discharged from his job.
Porreca admitted to police that he had done everything out of anger and frustration over a long search for work and being dismissed three days after being hired at Romeo’s.
Police filed the charges by summons on Wednesday.
Online records show Porreca had not yet responded to the complaint.
Drug violation
A 16-year-old boy from Robinson brought a small amount of marijuana to the Adelphoi School, 220 N. Fifth St., on Friday, according to Indiana Borough police.
Officers said the youth would be charged through the county juvenile probation department.
Hit and run
A Jeep Wrangler was damaged at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday while it was parked on the 500 block of Oak Street, Indiana Borough police reported.
Police had no description of the run vehicle and asked anyone with information to phone the police department at (724) 349-2121.
White Township
DUI
State police charged Matthew Sell, 57, of Pittsburgh, with driving under the influence and one summary traffic infraction after finding him inebriated outside his disabled truck at 8:28 p.m. Dec. 24 in the driveway of Hampton Inn, 1275 Indian Springs Road, court records show.
Troopers found Sell lying face down on the pavement when they arrived, and unsuccessfully helped him to sit up, according to a complaint.
“He was slurring his words and was completely lethargic and incapable of sitting up, so was laid him on the ground and called for EMS,” Trooper Robert Shaw wrote in court papers.
Police found a 2/3 full bottle of whiskey in the truck and reported that Sell had a hospital wristband from a visit earlier that day to IRMC.
Doctors at the emergency department told police that Sell had been given prescribed medications early and was advised not to drive, police said.
Police filed the complaint March 30 at Homer City District Court, where a hearing has been set for May 4.
Pine Township
DUI, endangerment
Brandon Krolick, of Cherry Tree, led state police on a high-speed chase over rural, eastern Indiana County roads, then refused to exit his car after it plowed into a field and got stuck, state police reported.
According to the charges, Krolick later told police that he had taken methamphetamine about six hours before the episode.
Troopers began a pursuit at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday after a registration check showed the license plate on Krolick’s Chevrolet Cobalt was issued for a Dodge. Krolick sped away at speeds reaching 90 mph on Tipperary Road, where the limit is 45, and narrowly avoided collisions with at least two oncoming cars before the Cobalt became disabled at the intersection of Kinter Station Road.
Troopers found a variety of drug related items in the back seat of the car, a bag of suspected crystal meth and three stamp bags marked “MP5,” according to the charging documents.
Police sent Krolick to Indiana Regional Medical Center for a blood test, then charged him with a felony count of fleeing from police; misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of drugs, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, possession of drugs and possession of paraphernalia; and summary counts of driving under suspension and driving an unregistered vehicle.
A preliminary hearing has been set for April 28 before Judge Robert Bell in Blairsville District Court.