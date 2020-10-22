INDIANA
Theft
Someone stole a parking meter from the 700 block of Church Street between Oct. 8 and Tuesday, borough police reported.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Burglary
A man wielding a Nike golf club broke through the door to the pro shop at the Indiana VFW Post No. 1989 golf course along Indian Springs Road at 3:21 p.m. Oct. 13, state police reported Wednesday.
The surveillance video system recorded images of a White man, who entered the shop then fled when an alarm sounded and drove away in a blue, four-door Hyundai Sonata, according to the report.
Police estimated the damage to the door at $250.
Shoplifting
Two eastern Pennsylvania women were suspected of under ringing $99 worth of merchandise at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart in SouthTowne Plaza, state police reported.
Troopers said the suspects, both 19-year-old women from Reading, Berks County, and Warminster, Bucks County, tried to steal 24 grocery items. Charges have not yet been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
DUI
State troopers charged Christian Desiree Ross, of Presto, Allegheny County, with driving under the influence and three summary traffic offenses in connection with the crash of an all-terrain vehicle on Sept. 26. Troopers encountered Ross, 30, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, where she sought treatment of injuries.
Police filed the complaint Friday at Blairsville District Court.
BLACK LICK TOWNSHIP
Drug charge
State police said a 17-year-old boy from Blairsville was charged with driving under the influence and possession of narcotics following a traffic accident at 2:28 p.m. Sept. 11 on Smith Road at Route 217. Troopers withheld the teen’s name and said he was prosecuted through the Indiana County juvenile court system.
HOMER CITY
Firearm violation
State police charged that Steven Slaugenhaupt, 31, of Homer City, failed to disclose required information on papers connected with the sale of a firearm at noon March 20 at Nick’s Bullseye Firearms along Route 119.
Slaugenhaupt was charged with a felony count of providing a materially false written statement and a misdemeanor count of making a statement under penalty in a complaint filed at Homer City District Court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10.
ERNEST
Hit-and-run
State police said the driver of an eastbound Dodge Ram fled the scene at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday after the truck sideswiped a Cadillac DeVille and a Mitsubishi Lancer parked along the shoulder of Route 110 near Third Street.
Police said the driver’s side mirrors of both cars were damaged.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Extortion
A Cherry Tree woman told state police that someone attempted to blackmail her of $5,000 at 8:08 p.m. Sept. 12 on Hileman Road. No other details were provided; no arrest was reported.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Assault
State police have charged two men in connection with a brawl that broke out at 9:34 a.m. Saturday at 1609 Dutch Run Road.
Investigators said Rickey Wensel, of Creekside, punched William Erb in the mouth, then tackled and pinned him down in a garage.
Joshua Cravenor, of Kittanning, then clubbed Wensel several times with a set of metal channel locks, according to the report.
Troopers charged Cravenor, 39, with a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and disorderly conduct and a summary count of harassment, and Wensel, 59, was charged with simple assault and harassment in complaints filed Monday at Clymer District Court.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Theft
Someone stole $42 and a spare key from a vehicle owned by a Clymer woman between 4 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday while it was parked on Barr Slope Road.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI
Jeffrey Renwick, 26, of Shelocta, has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and seven traffic infractions in a complaint filed Thursday at Clymer District Court. State police said the charges rose from a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m. Aug. 10 on Route 119 at Henry Road. A hearing is set for Dec. 14.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Dakota Craft, 28, of Punxsutawney, was charged Oct. 13 with driving under the influence and seven summary traffic violations stemming from a traffic stop by state police at 11:06 p.m. Sept. 11 on Reynoldsville Falls Creek Road.
Troopers charged that Craft’s blood-alcohol level exceeded 0.16 percent. A hearing is set for Dec. 14.