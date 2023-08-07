EAST WHEATFIELD TWP.
DUI
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then strong thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 2:48 am
EAST WHEATFIELD TWP.
DUI
Pennsylvania state police at Troop A, Indiana, arrested a 55-year-old Seward male for driving under the influence of alcohol at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection between Route 711 and Hill Road, according to state police.
BURNSIDE TWP.
Strangulation
Pennsylvania state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, arrested a 46-year-old Cherry Tree female for assaulting a 35-year-old Twin Rocks female at 8:16 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, along Patchin Highway, state police claim.
The Cherry Tree arrestee assaulted the victim several times, police said. The arrestee took the victim to the ground, got on top of her and began choking her, police claim.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.