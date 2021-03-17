WHITE TOWNSHIP
Change machine taken
On March 10 at 11:26 a.m., state police at Indiana, responded to a report of the theft of a $500 change machine from the Ramada Worldwide by Wyndham motel at 1395 Wayne Ave. Motel management said someone removed a black machine with green lettering from the arcade area. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Sign placed at center
Officials at Great Expectations Childcare & Early Learning Center, 163 Maple Ave. Extension, told state police that someone stopped there on Monday at 11:36 p.m. and placed a sign in the front yard.
The nature of the sign was not disclosed, but the matter was described as “scattering rubbish” by state troopers. Surveillance video caught the incident as well as the unknown suspect fleeing westbound on Maple Avenue Extension.
Anyone with information or who may have observed suspicious activity in the area of Great Expectations is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police said charges are pending against a 72-year-old Indiana-area man who was arrested for driving under the influence on Sunday at 7:08 p.m. along Fulton Run Road and Fulton Lane.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Machinery stolen
A 75-year-old Home man told state police at Troop A, Indiana, that Cub Cadet tractor machinery valued at $200 was taken between Oct. 1, 2020, and Saturday at 9 a.m. from an address along Route 954 North.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Hit-run incident
An unknown vehicle struck and caused moderate damage to a Verizon utility pole along Cherry Tree Road some 1,900 feet west of Stifflertown Road, state police said. The incident was reported on Sunday at 1 p.m.