INDIANA
Theft
Someone stole property from an unlocked vehicle on North 11th Street between Oak and Chestnut streets at 10 p.m. Saturday, Indiana Borough police reported.
Youth cited
Borough police cited a minor with disorderly conduct and violation of curfew at 1:43 a.m. Sunday, when officers investigated a report of a fight on the 200 block of South Seventh Street, according to a report.
Police withheld the youngster’s name, age and hometown.
Noise violation
Matthew Cipriano, of Millvale, Allegheny County, was cited at 10:45 p.m. Saturday with a violation of the noise ordinance on the 700 block of Wayne Avenue, police said. Cipriano, 22, identified on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania website as a student in the Finance and Legal Studies department, hosted a loud gathering at his local residence, according to police,