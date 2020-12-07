BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Identity theft
State police at Indiana are investigating another case of someone stealing a Social Security number and trying to set up an unemployment account with it at the state Bureau of Employment Security.
Troopers said a 47-year-old Blairsville-area man called the unemployment office on Wednesday at 2:12 p.m. and the office immediately terminated the account.
State police said no suspects were identified as a result of this investigation.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
State police at Indiana said Monica L. Dent, 52, of Indiana, checked out multiple items at the Saltsburg Dollar General along Leech Avenue on Oct. 29 around 7 p.m., then turned her car toward Route 286, grabbed two 12-packs of toilet paper and fled eastbound on the highway.
Troopers said charges were filed against Dent on Friday with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr., who issued a warrant for her arrest.