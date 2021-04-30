INDIANA
Public drunkenness
A 36-year-old Indiana man was cited for public drunkenness by Indiana Borough Police after being found passed out in front of an establishment along the 300 block of Philadelphia Street on Wednesday at 10:29 p.m.
Theft
Someone stole a multi-colored flag from the yard outside an apartment along the 700 block of Maple Street between 11 p.m. Monday at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Indiana Borough police.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Drug violation
State police charged Matthew Adams, of Indiana, with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and public intoxication after troopers discovered contraband in plain sight inside his unoccupied Jeep in the parking lot at Puff and Snuff, 1883 Oakland Ave., at 8 p.m. April 19.
Troopers, who had been sent to check on Adams’ welfare, encountered him when he returned for his Jeep and found him to be lethargic and with a recent injection mark on his arm, according to court papers.
Adams, 31, was ordered to appear May 18 for a hearing in Homer City District Court.
HOMER CITY
False ID
Stephen Twichell, of Jeannette, Westmoreland County, lied about his name at 11:44 a.m. Jan. 28 when state police questioned him about a disturbance at the Homer City District Court along Indiana Street, troopers wrote in a criminal complaint.
He said he was Stephan Jackson and claimed that he didn’t have his driver’s license with him. A check of multiple state-run databases turned up no Stephan Jackson, police reported.
According to charging documents, Twichell was one of three men suspected of trying to gain entry to the court.
Deputies at the court ordered two of the men at Taser-point to exit the building and detained them until state police arrived, Trooper Benjamin Lenze wrote.
Troopers charged Twichell, 18, with a misdemeanor count of furnishing false identification to law enforcement in papers filed April 20 before Judge Susanne Steffee. A hearing is set for May 18.
CLYMER
Fraud
A woman from Franklin Street reported to state police that she sent $10,000 worth of gift cards from the Small Business Association on Nov. 1 to someone who had promised to pay her $200,000.
CHERRY TREE
Possible DUI
State police at Punxsutawney said an investigation continues after a traffic stop Wednesday at 7:56 p.m. along Front Street and Clarion Road, where it was determined that a 46-year-old Cherry Tree woman was driving with a suspended license and was suspected of driving under the influence.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Vandalism
State police at Kittanning reported that someone cut two wires of an electric fence owned by Stanley Lazor at 395 Cessna Run Road between April 16 and 19 and then cut the fence itself.
Troopers estimated the damage at $20.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Corruption
State police at Punxsutawney reported that someone sent snapshots with content sexual in nature to a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy on Adrian Road between Jan. 1 and April 22. Troopers had no suspects and labeled the incident a matter of corruption of minors.