CENTER TOWNSHIP
DUI
State police charged David Glance, of Black Lick, with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 13 in a complaint filed at Homer City District Court.
A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 23.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Drug offense
State troopers seized some marijuana and related items at 9:17 a.m. Sunday during an investigation of a domestic dispute at 282 Central St. in Rossiter.
Charges have not yet been filed.
NORTHERN INDIANA COUNTY
Indecent assault
State troopers from the Punxsutawney station on Thursday opened a probe of an indecent assault at an undisclosed location in the area.
Troopers from the Punxsutawney station patrol West Mahoning, North Mahoning, Canoe and Montgomery townships and Smicksburg and Glen Campbell boroughs.
Troopers didn’t mention whether a suspect has been identified.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Burglary
An Indiana woman waived her right to a preliminary hearing Feb. 1 and opted to face possible trial in Indiana County Common Pleas Court on allegations that she stole $395 from Scenery Hill Manor.
Troopers at Indiana opened the investigation Oct. 19 and charged Christina Rhoades, 48, with burglary, criminal trespass and theft at the personal care home along Lions Health Care Road in a complaint filed Nov. 7.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
State police charged Brook Lorelli, of Homer City, with a summary count of criminal trespass stemming from an incident Nov. 5 on Route 286 at Stuchell Road.
Online court records show Lorelli, 45, also of Blairsville, has not yet responded to the citation.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Vandalism
Suspects described only as “unknown juveniles” are believed to have sprayed ketchup on the side of a house at 1004 Elder Ave., state police reported.
The incident was reported to the Ebensburg station on Jan. 31.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Man cited
Vincent Barrett, of Carrolltown, argued with and punched Melinda Whalen and Joseph Whalen, both of Northern Cambria, during a disturbance at 7:27 a.m. Thursday at 527 Nicktown Hill Road, state police reported.
Barrett, 33, was cited that day with two summary counts of harassment.
Online court records show that he also was cited Monday with a summary count of failing to keep a dog confined to his premises on Thursday.
Troopers released no details of the dog matter.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Theft
Jon Johnston, of Punxsutawney, reported to state police that someone stole between $800 and $1,000 cash from his Ford F-150 XLT truck on Feb. 1 while it was parked at Groundhog Instant Lube & Oil, 17343 Route 36.
The investigation is ongoing.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drug violationState police charged Mary Bathurst, of Jeannette, with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and five summary traffic offenses stemming from a traffic stop Oct. 16 on Route 22 at Angie Lane.
A preliminary haring is scheduled for Feb. 17 in Bradenville District Court.