INDIANA
DUI
Bailey Morris handed his ATM card along with his driver’s license to a borough police officer when he was found in his disabled vehicle, then repeatedly demanded to be told the definition of “proceed” when medical personnel prepared to take his blood sample at Indiana Regional Medical Center, court records show.
Morris refused to consent to the blood test, telling police that he would be “raped in jail,” but later gave a blood sample under a court order and was found with a blood alcohol level of 0.234 percent, almost three times the legal threshold for intoxication, police said.
Officers arrested Morris, of Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, early Feb. 28 during the investigation of a hit-and-run in downtown Indiana, where witnesses told police of a white sport utility vehicle that fled the intersection of Philadelphia and Seventh Streets after it hit a pole.
Police spotted a trail of fluid that leaked from the suspect’s vehicle and followed it west to College Lodge Road, north to Water Street and then east a short distance to the disabled vehicle, according to the report.
Morris, 24, copped to having one drink at a downtown tavern, told police “you got me” then fell onto the hood of the SUV as he was placed under arrest, police said.
Officers charged him that day with driving under the influence and two summary traffic charges in the complaint and wrote him up for open lewdness after he reportedly urinated on the floor of the police car garage in the borough building.
Morris is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing May 20 before Judge Guy Haberl in Indiana District Court.
Man cited
Borough police cited Matthew Maust, 36, of Indiana, with a summary count of public drunkenness in a citation filed April 29, according to a report. Officers said Maust had passed out from intoxication at 10:29 p.m. April 28 on the 300 block of Philadelphia Street.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Drug trafficking
State police filed felony drug distribution charges against two men who were found in possession of methamphetamine and related items during a traffic stop at 11:07 a.m. April 26 on Shepard Lane Road.
Troopers from Punxsutawney charged Jarvie Goss, 24, of Glen Campbell, and Steven Dewitt, 40, of Burnside, with conspiracy to possession with intent to deliver drugs, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Goss also was charged with driving under the influence of drugs.
Bond for each was set at $100,000 and both were sent to Clearfield County Jail, according to court records. Dewitt later posted bond and was released. Goss remained incarcerated Wednesday.
Preliminary hearings for the men are set for Wednesday before District Judge James Glass of Houtzdale.
Rubbish
A variety of trash found strewn about a Cherry Tree area man’s property along Shryock Road was believed to have been dumped by the man’s relatives, state police said.
Troopers learned of the dumping at 8:44 a.m. April 28 and discovered evidence in the trash leading to the girlfriend of the man’s nephew, according to the report.
Charges have not yet been filed. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Man cited
Troopers cited Garrett Creel, 22, of Northern Cambria, with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after police discovered him yelling profanities at his neighbors as he walked along Patchin Highway at 6:25 p.m. April 28, police said.
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Assault
Erik Kauffman, of Hamilton, grabbed a woman’s hair and choked her during an altercation on Hamilton Markton Road at 10:29 p.m. Saturday, state police said.
Police withheld the name of a 32-year-old woman who reported the assault. Troopers charged Kauffman, 38, with strangulation, simple assault and harassment in a complaint filed early Sunday in Punxsutawney District Court. Kauffman was released from Jefferson County Jail on Monday when he paid $3,000 cash toward a $30,000 bond. A hearing date hasn’t been set.
CARROLLTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Stalker charged
Austin Noble, of Portage, Cambria County, parked his vehicle outside a woman’s home along West Campbell Street at 3:21 a.m. April 17 and sent alarming, threatening text messages to her, state police said. Troopers charged Noble, 26, with making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct in a criminal complaint filed later that morning before District Judge Frederick Creany. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on April 27 and now faces formal arraignment on June 8 in Cambria County Common Pleas Court.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
PFA violation
State police said Thomas Rankin, of Nanty Glo, confronted Melissa Goodman, of Strongstown, in violation of a court-issued protection-from-abuse order at 3:57 p.m. Sunday at 4149 Ben Franklin Highway. Rankin, 47, was detained to await court action, police reported.