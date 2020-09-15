Indiana
Citations
A 20-year-old man from South Fork, Cambria County, was suspected in a shoplifting investigation at 12:04 a.m. Saturday at Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave., according to borough police.
Charges have not yet been filed.
o o o
Borough police cited Luke Sral, 19, of Hastings, Cambria County, with underage drinking at 7:11 a.m. Saturday after officers discovered him sleeping in a vehicle in the 600 block of Washington Street.
o o o
A juvenile girl told borough police that a boy argued with her, and grabbed, pinched and twisted her leg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Water Street. Police cited the boy with a summary count of harassment, according to the report.
Drug probe
Borough police discovered a supply of drugs and related items at 10:38 a.m. Aug. 13 in an apartment at 722 Philadelphia St., where officers had been asked to assist a Jefferson County probation officer, according to a report released today.
Police said charges would be filed against a 35-year-old man in connection with the contraband.
Theft
Someone stole a parking meter from a post along the 700 block of Church Street between Friday and Monday, according to the borough police.
o o o
Police said someone removed a strip of roof drip molding from a car parked at 160 N. 10th St. at 11 p.m. Saturday.
Hit-and-run
A car parked along the 1300 block of Water Street sustained damage to the side mirror between 10 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday, Indiana Borough police.
Investigators believe a westbound vehicle hit the car. Police withheld the name of the owner of the damaged car.
o o o
A speed limit sign posted along the 1400 block of Philadelphia Street was damaged between 12:30 and 1:05 a.m. Sunday by a gray vehicle, borough investigators said today.
Police said the motorist didn’t report the damage.
White Township
Drug probe
An Indiana man, 35, was found in possession of unspecified drugs and paraphernalia at 9:20 p.m. Sept. 4 at Ramada Inn, Wayne Avenue, state police reported today.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Fugitive captured
Frank Moose, of Clymer, was held at Indiana County Jail following a foot chase by state police on Oakland Avenue at High Street at 1:03 p.m. Sept. 3, investigators reported today.
Troopers had discovered and confronted Moose, who was wanted on arrest warrants issued in earlier cases, in a car in the parking lot near Ollie’s in Regency Mall.
Investigators said he would be charged with additional counts stemming from the encounter at the parking lot.
Burrell Township
Drugs, DUI
State police charged Tiffany Blattenberger, of Black Lick, with driving under the influence, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic offenses after officers halted her at 4:39 p.m. Monday at 50 Main St. in Black Lick.
Blattenberger, 30, was held briefly at Indiana County Jail and was released on unsecured bond following a preliminary arraignment at 9:30 p.m. by District Judge Christopher Welch. A hearing is set for Sept. 28 in Clymer District Court.
Burglary
An intruder stole a purple zipper wallet containing a license and several credit cards between 2 and 2:15 a.m. Friday from a woman’s residence along Susan Drive, state police reported today.
Police set the loss at $40.
Porter Township, Jefferson County
Vandalism
A Punxsutawney area man reported to state police that someone drove a vehicle through a field of corn at 381 Depp Road between Sept. 7 and 11, and caused about $100 damage.
Young Township, Jefferson County
Weapons offense
A 36-year-old Commodore man carried a concealed firearm without a permit and was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs at 3:37 a.m. Aug. 31 when state police pulled him over on Snyder Hill Road at Beyer Road, according to a report issued today.
Troopers from Punxsutawney said charges would be filed upon completion of lab tests.