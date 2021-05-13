WHITE TOWNSHIP
Theft
An Indiana woman told state police that someone stole her belongings from her car at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday while it was parked at 424 Maple St.
Troopers at Indiana said two suspects have been identified in the incident and are thought to be connected to "multiple other thefts" in Indiana County.
No charges have been filed, court records show.
BLAIRSVILLE
DUI
State police halted a motorist from Kennett Square, Chester County, on Conner Alley at North Walnut Street at 12:48 am. Tuesday and suspected that she had been driving under the influence according to a report.
Troopers have not yet filed charges.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Assault
State police said Tessa Rhoades, 32, of Indiana, and Tysha Webb, 26, of Indiana, were involved in a melee with a 13-year-old girl at 10 p.m. Sunday on Cosmos Lane.
Troopers charged Rhoades and Webb with simple assault and harassment in complaints filed Monday in Blairsville District Court.
Police said both women sustained injuries in the fight. The teenager was described only as a victim.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Sexual assault
A 15-year-old boy from Latrobe reported to state police that a fellow resident at Adelphoi Village's Raphael House on Main Street forced him to perform a sex act between Oct. 21 and March 31 state police reported.
Troopers withheld both youths' names.
Theft
A New Alexandria woman told state police that someone transferred $550 from her bank account at 3:41 p.m. April 22 on Tall Timber Lane.
A suspect has not been identified
o o o
Someone used a debit card belonging to a Derry woman, 71, to charge two purchases totaling $2,258 in her name, state police reported.
Troopers have no clues, according to the report.
GALLITZIN TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Vandalism
State troopers from Ebensburg reported that a resident of Coupon Gallitzin Road placed some boards with protruding nails into the grass outside his home to stop vehicles from trespassing.
A truck from REA Energy, driven by an Indiana man, sustained two flattened tires when it traveled across the yard at 11:30 a.m. May 6, according to the report.
Police estimated the damage at $217.