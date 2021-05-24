INDIANA
Criminal mischief
Indiana Borough Police Department said someone damaged a rear door and lock at a residence along the 300 block of South Fourth Street between 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The matter remains under investigation.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Harassment
State police said two people, a 19-year-old Lucernemines man and 19-year-old Indiana woman, were charged with harassment following an incident on May 17 at 5:30 a.m. along 11th and 13th streets.
Troopers said both parties were charged because of recent physical injury.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Theft of plate, parts
A 26-year-old Slickville man told state police in the Kiski Valley that a known individual stripped parts from his pickup truck and subsequently sold the stolen items.
He also said the individual stole his registration plate.State police said the thefts were reported between May 3 and Friday along Forest Drive.