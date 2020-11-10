INDIANA
Rallies termed peaceful
Indiana Borough police investigated a report of a disturbance at 1:48 p.m. Sunday during a political gathering in the 800 block of Philadelphia Street, Police Chief Justin Schawl reported.
Officers questioned those involved and other witnesses and filed no charges upon completion of the investigation, according to the chief.
“Election Day within Indiana Borough can be described as peaceful,” Schawl said. The borough police investigated the reported theft and vandalism of political advertising signs and monitored two apparent election-related gatherings Saturday and Sunday near the Indiana County Court House.
RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
David Helman, of Indiana, trespassed on property owned by Bradley Olbert, of Starford, on Rayne Church Road at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1, state police reported. Troopers cited Helman, 64, with a summary count of criminal trespass.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Shoplifting
A Bolivar man stole $68.14 worth of merchandise from Walmart, 100 Colony Lane, at 2:21 p.m. Thursday and was caught with the goods on Yeager Hollow Road in Fairfield Township, state police reported. Charges have not yet been filed.
GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Susie Daou, of Mahaffey, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and five summary traffic violations following an accident on Route 36.
Troopers from Punxsutawney filed a complaint Oct. 28 at Punxsutawney District Court.
In a news release, police said a Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Daou hit a utility pole at 8:37 a.m. Oct. 5.