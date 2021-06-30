INDIANA
DUI
Indiana Borough police charged Daniel Nickerson, of Nanty Glo, Cambria County, with driving under the influence of alcohol (blood alcohol greater than 0.16 percent) and one summary traffic offense resulting from a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. April 30 in the 700 block of Philadelphia Street.
Nickerson, 49, was charged June 17 in a complaint filed in Indiana District Court. Judge Guy Haberl set a preliminary hearing for July 22.
Assault
Jeihnalie Casimiro, 22, of Mount Bethel, struck a person’s head and pulled the victim’s hair at 10:15 p.m. May 1 while attending a party in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, according to borough police.
Officers charged her with simple assault and harassment in a complaint filed before Haberl in Indiana Court, where a hearing has been set for July 21.
Drug charge
Borough officers discovered Alberta Marsh in possession of unspecified drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Philadelphia Street at 2:56 p.m. June 13 and charged her with a misdemeanor count of possession in a complaint filed before Haberl in District Court. A hearing is scheduled for July 22.
Citations
Tyler Barker, 21, of Indiana, was discovered sleeping at the front door of a closed business in the 900 block of Philadelphia Street at 2:15 a.m. June 19 and was cited by borough police with a summary count of public drunkenness.
Barker pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday and was ordered to pay $313.75 in fines and court costs.
o o o
Officers cited Rodney Campbell, 26, of Indiana, with public intoxication at 1:59 a.m. June 20 when he was found under the influence of drugs, according to a report.
Police filed the citation Tuesday in Indiana District Court.
Disturbance
Borough police charged Robert Davis, 30, of Wilmington, Del., with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after he tried to fight a security officer and caused a commotion at 1:52 a.m. June 19 at Sheetz, 380 Philadelphia St.
Police filed a complaint June 22 in Indiana District Court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Assault
A 23-year-old Blairsville man assaulted an Indiana man, 20, during an altercation on Heritage Run Road between 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday, state police said Tuesday.
Troopers withheld the men’s names — and described them as friends — but reported that the assailant would be charged in Homer City District Court.
Drug offense
State police have charged a Cambria County motorist with drug and paraphernalia possession in the wake of a traffic stop June 21 on Route 422.
Troopers charged Dawson Dibert, 22, of South Fork, with possession of THC wax and related items in a complaint filed Tuesday in Homer City District Court. Judge Susanne Steffee scheduled a hearing for Aug. 3.
ID theft
A West Point Circle man told state police that someone used his Social Security number to file a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits on Friday.
Troopers at Indiana said the man sustained no financial loss.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Altercation
April Pardee, of Robinson, hit a Houtzdale man’s head and chest and harassed a Blairsville woman at 7:07 p.m. Sunday on Rhine Road, state police reported.
Troopers charged Pardee, 28, with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and two summary counts of harassment at Indiana District Court, where Judge Haberl sent Pardee to the county jail to await a July 7 preliminary hearing.
Online court records show Pardee posted $2,500 bond for her release on Monday.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Theft
Someone stole two catalytic converters from a 2011 Ford on June 14 while it was parked along Route 22.
Police withheld the name of a Bolivar man who reported the theft.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Vandalism
A Westmoreland County man pulled a surveyor’s pin from the ground along Bethel Cemetery Road at 1:21 p.m. June 12, state police at Indiana reported Tuesday.
Troopers charged Francis Ashcom, 68, of Mount Pleasant, with a second degree misdemeanor charge of “damaging a survey monument to call a boundary into question” in a criminal complaint docketed Saturday in Blairsville District Court.
In a news release, police listed an Armagh woman as the victim of the incident.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Harassment
Aaron Rahn, of Homer City, subjected a Butler County woman to physical contact about 8:15 p.m. Friday at 1980 Spruce Hollow Road, according to a state police report.
Troopers withheld the name of a Sarver woman who raised the allegations, and cited Rahn, 40, with a summary count of harassment filed Monday in Homer City District Court.
SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
DUI
A Rayne Township man was suspected of driving under the influence following a crash at 4:38 p.m. June 13 on Route 85 at Renosky Road, state police reported Tuesday.
Charges have not yet been filed.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Vandalism
State police said a Latrobe man covered an exhaust vent pipe at a municipal water pumping station on Sunview Circle about 2 p.m. Monday and caused the blower to overheat and malfunction.
Troopers at the Kiski Valley station set the loss at $200 but did not report whether the prank affected service to Latrobe Municipal Water Authority customers.
Police withheld the suspect’s name and said he would be charged with criminal mischief.
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Theft
David Garner, of Rural Valley, stole his former girlfriend’s purse and used her bank card to buy more than $400 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets, state police said.
Kayla Hileman, of Kittanning, told investigators of the theft on June 15, and troopers found surveillance video showing Garner, 26, purchasing the tickets at an undisclosed location.
Investigators charged Garner with seven counts of theft and six counts of access device fraud in a complaint filed Monday at Kittanning District Court.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Man cited
A Cherry Tree area man threatened to shoot his neighbor’s dog at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on Stiffler Hill Road, according to a report from state police at Kittanning.
Charges have not yet been filed.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Hit-and-run
A motorist riding a westbound motorcycle on Route 85 overtook a tractor-trailer at 3:53 p.m. Saturday and forced the driver of an eastbound Volkswagen Jetta to drive onto the shoulder to avoid a collision, state police reported.
The motorcycle hit the side view mirror of the Jetta and the biker failed to stop at the scene, according to the report.