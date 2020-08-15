Homer City
Firearm violation
A Homer City man failed to disclose a prior arrest as required on an application to purchase a gun on March 20 at Nick’s Bullseye Firearms along Route 119, state police reported Friday.
The suspect has not yet been charged.
White Township
- Forgery
A customer presented a counterfeit $100 bill in an attempt to complete a purchase at 8:35 p.m. July 26 at Giant Eagle, Townfair Center, state police reported Friday.
A store worker refused to accept the bill, then the customer completed his transaction at a self-checkout register, according to the report.
Man held
State police reported that Sean Carnahan, of Indiana, assaulted an 82-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman, both of Indiana, in what troopers described as a domestic disturbance at 10:56 p.m. July 28 at 305 Briarwood.
Both were injured in the incident, police said.
Troopers charged Carnahan, 49, with two counts each of simple assault and harassment at a preliminary arraignment July 29 in Homer City District Court.
Carnahan was released from the Indiana County Jail after posting $25,000 bond on Aug. 3, and was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing Aug. 18 before Judge Susanne Steffee.
Brush Valley Township
Harassment
A 43-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Homer City, fought with each other at 4:37 p.m. Aug. 2 on Altimus Road, according to a report released Friday by state police.
Troopers withheld the suspects’ names and said they would be cited with harassment. Court records show no charges have yet been filed.