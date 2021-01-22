Indiana
Man cited
Borough officers cited Robert Sewak, 20, of Johnstown, with underage drinking and a violation of the open container ordinance after police discovered him carrying a case of beer and an open can of brew at 3:30 a.m. Monday on South Seventh Street between School and Locust streets.
Possession
Indiana Borough police charged Thai To Hieu, of Hermitage, Mercer County, with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on South Seventh Street between School and Church streets at 12:32 p.m. Monday.
Hieu, 21, has been ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing March 4 in Indiana District Court.