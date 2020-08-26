INDIANA
Simple assault
Indiana Borough police said a 35-year-old Indiana man would be charged with simple assault and harassment after an incident at 9:14 p.m. Monday at 610 Maple St.
Theft
Someone stole a red Honda brand EU-2000 power generator between Friday and Tuesday from the 100 block of Philadelphia Street, borough police reported. The unit was used to power a large digital display sign on the street.
Mailboxes damaged
State police reported that someone knocked a mailbox to the ground and dislodged a second from a post along Grandview Avenue on the morning of Aug. 17. Troopers said a Penn Run man and an Indiana woman reported the incident. Police estimated the damage at $40.
Citations
Borough police cited Erik Beswick, 18, of McKeesport, Allegheny County, and Jillian Osborne, 18, of Yardley, Bucks County, with retail theft at 12:27 a.m. Sunday, according to a report. Officers said Beswick and Osborn failed to pay for merchandise they took from Sheetz, 768 Wayne Ave.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Man cited
State police said Andrew Vanasse repeatedly knocked on the doors at his neighbors’ homes in the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue at 12:06 a.m. Saturday. Troopers cited Vanasse, 66, with a summary count of disorderly conduct.
Underage drinking
State police said a 19-year-old man from Monaca, Beaver County, was found intoxicated along Carter Avenue at Wayne Avenue at 1:33 a.m. on Sunday and will be charged with underage drinking.
HOMER CITY
Harassment
State police at Indiana said a 22-year-old Blairsville man would be cited with harassment stemming from an incident shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday at 231 Church St. involving a 16-year-old boy from Saltsburg. No other details were reported.
BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Mailbox damaged
A Homer City man told state police that someone shot an arrow into a mailbox along Stiles Road on Aug. 15. The damage was estimated at $15.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Public intoxication
State police reported that a 54-year-old Glen Campbell man was arrested at 10:29 p.m. Friday when he was found intoxicated on Kerr Avenue. Charges have not yet been filed.
CANOE TOWNSHIP
Theft
Someone stole money from Kenneth Hill, a resident at Harmon’s Personal Care Home, 113 Clinton St., on Aug. 6, state police reported. No other details were given; no arrest was reported.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Vandalism
Wayne Morris and Austin Edgar reported to state police that someone drove past their home at 760 Moss Creek Road near Northern Cambria and threw items at them between Aug. 13 and 19. The objects caused $10 damage to the porch, police said.
o o o
State police said someone flung eggs at John Bartock’s house along 1196 Springer Road near Nicktown between 11 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Friday and caused $50 damage to the log siding.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Identity theft
A 29-year-old Marienville woman told state police that her former husband, living in New York State, was responsible for an incident of identity theft between Feb. 1 and July 22.
Troopers withheld the suspect and victim’s names and reported that no charges have yet been filed.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, CLARION COUNTY
Shoplifting
State police at Clarion reported that a man, 52, and woman, 50, both of Cherry Tree, were caught stealing merchandise at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 16 from Walmart along Perkins Road. Charges have not yet been filed.