INDIANA
Theft
Indiana Borough police charged that Frank Moose III, of Clymer, stole a wallet from a car parked on the 300 block of South Fourth Street then tried to use credit cards from the wallet to purchase goods at the Sheetz and Rite-Aid stores at Fourth and Philadelphia streets about 4 p.m. June 13.
Investigators charged Moose, 28, on Monday with misdemeanor counts of theft from a vehicle, possession of an altered access device, and two counts of unauthorized use of an access device.
District Judge Guy Haberl, of Indiana District Court, issued an arrest warrant for Moose.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Trespassing
An Indiana woman pleaded guilty to a charge that she entered a towing company’s private lot and took her personal possessions from her impounded vehicle.
State police charged that Brittany Santiago, 27, took her things from her van between May 29 and June 2 after it had been towed by Mohney’s Towing to the company’s posted property along Old Route 119 south of Indiana.
Online court records show Santiago pleaded guilty to a summary count of defiant trespass in Homer City District Court and was ordered to pay $269.15 in fines and costs.