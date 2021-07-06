LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP,
WESTMORELAND COUNTYDrug offense
State police charged Kristy Dice, 41, of Saltsburg, with possession of heroin and paraphernalia following an encounter at 6:16 p.m. June 16 on Elm Road at Bush Recreation Park.
Troopers reported in a news release that she had been taken into custody on a warrant for prosecution on unspecified earlier charges. The narcotics charges were filed June 28 before District Judge Jason Buczak, who scheduled a hearing for Aug. 16.
BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTYHarassment
A 41-year-old Ebensburg man tussled with a 19-year-old Ebensburg man and two women from Beaverdale, ages 18 and 49, in a dispute over his intoxication and refusal to surrender a set of keys to a car that belonged to the younger man.
State police were called into the matter at 6 p.m. June 12, according to a news release issued Monday.
Police said the suspect was accused of theft and several counts of harassment.
Online court records show no charges filed in the case.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTYTheft
A Northern Cambria woman, 36, was accused of “stealing electricity” from REA Energy, state police at Ebensburg reported Monday.
Troopers were sent at 11:46 a.m. Thursday to 799 Goodridge Road near Northern Cambria.
So far, no one has been charged.