INDIANA
DUI, drugs
Borough police charged Sean Sutcavage, of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, with possession of drugs and driving under the influence of drugs following a traffic accident at 7:03 a.m. Nov. 12 on South Sixth Street near Philadelphia Street.
Officers charged Sutcavage, 20, in a complaint filed Dec. 21 in Indiana District Court. A hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 24.
Drugs, vandalism
Benjamin Whittington, of Indiana, was charged Dec. 21 with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and was cited with a summary count of criminal mischief stemming from a disturbance at South 13th and Washington streets a month earlier.
Borough police said Whittington, 35, damaged a window of a house and fled the area, then was discovered in possession of contraband when officers took him into custody a short time later, according to a report. Judge Guy Haberl scheduled a hearing on the charges for Jan. 12 in Indiana District Court.
Noise violation
Ashley Renzi, of Warrenton, Va., pleaded guilty and was assessed $142.25 in fines and court costs to a summary count of violating the Indiana Borough noise ordinance, court records show.
Officers cited Renzi, 20, on Dec. 14 following their investigation of loud music being played from a house along the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue at 12:03 a.m. Nov. 11, according to a report.
Hit-and-run
Indiana Borough police believe that a silver Ford sedan sideswiped a vehicle that was parked on the 400 block of School Street about 4:44 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the Ford failed to stop and leave information, according to the report.
BARR TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Burglary
Someone entered the residence of Alice Gallaher along Keith Hollow Road and stole appliances valued at more than $500, state police said.
The intrusion was discovered at 4:46 p.m. Nov. 28. Missing are a white electric stove worth $250, a crockpot, an electric mixer, and electric skillet, a toaster and a deep fryer, according to the report.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI, drugs
State police charged Bryce Marvin, of Anita, with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and wrote out eight traffic tickets following a stop Nov. 18 on North Penn Street.
Troopers filed the complaint Dec. 8 in Punxsutawney District Court, where a hearing for Marvin, 25, has been set for Jan. 12.