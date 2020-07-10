CLYMER
Theft
Clymer Borough police said Tyler Gelles, 20, of Home, has been arrested for theft from a motor vehicle.
Acting Clymer Police Chief Louis Sacco said the incident happened between 9:50 and 10:25 p.m. July 1 in the parking lot of Sheetz in downtown Clymer.
Sacco said Gelles was observed on a security camera entering a vehicle belonging to a Clymer woman and removing $100 worth of items, including a cellphone and a makeup purse with various items in it.
Police said charges were filed with Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch. His office said this morning that the complaint was received Thursday but not yet posted, pending Gelles’ arraignment.