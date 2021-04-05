White Township
Assault
A 22-year-old man told state police that he was awakened at 12:32 a.m. Saturday when a man he knows sexually assaulted him at Byron Court.
North Mahoning Township
DUI
State troopers suspected an Indiana man, 25, of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs when police conducted a traffic stop on Route 119 at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Northern Cambria, Cambria County
Man cited
Dwight Woodyard, of Northern Cambria, harassed a 36-year-old Northern Cambria woman at 3:42 p.m. Jan. 19 on Cherry Ridge Terrance, state police said.
Troopers cited Woodyard, 38, with a summary count of harassment.
Ehrenfeld, Cambria County
Brawl
A family argument escalated into shoving and pushing at 6:10 p.m. March 14 at 335 Second St., state police reported.
Troopers separated the combatants, cited David Ross, 47, of South Fork, and Justin Houser, 30, of Derry, with harassment and issued two harassment citations to Randy Silvis, 52, of Derry.
Police from Ebensburg identified Jonathan Riggle, 26, and Barry Riggle, 55, both of Portage, as victims in the melee.
Freeport, Armstrong County
Deaths probed
State troopers discovered the bodies of a 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman in their apartment along Main Street at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators found no signs of foul play but discovered a used stamp bag at the scene.
Police withheld their names and said the investigation would continue.