BURRELL TOWNSHIP
DUI
A 33-year-old man from Wilmerding, Allegheny County, was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs when state troopers conducted a traffic stop on Route 22 at 12:10 a.m. May 17, according to a report released Tuesday.
Charges have not yet been filed.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Drug violation
State troopers charged Robert Floyd, of Endicott, N.Y., with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a traffic stop at 7:38 p.m. May 21 on Route 22 at Rumble Road.
Floyd, 32, a passenger in the vehicle, was ordered to appear June 23 for a preliminary hearing in Blairsville District Court.
SALTSBURG
Theft
Somebody stole a red 2019 Tao-Tao all-terrain vehicle, a Simpson racing helmet, a black FR racing jacket and other property between 10 p.m. May 23 and 6:30 a.m. May 24 from 524 Walnut St., according to state police at Indiana.
Troopers withheld the names of a man and woman who reported theft.
CHERRY TREE
DUI, drugs
A man and woman were found in possession of drug-related goods during a traffic stop at 9:58 p.m. April 12 on North Main Street, and troopers determined that the driver was impaired by drug use, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Troopers charged Darlene Waugaman, 43, and William Davis, 58, both of Cherry Tree, with misdemeanor possession counts in complaints filed Friday at Clymer District Court.
Waugaman also was charged with DUI and seven traffic infractions.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Weapons, drugs
State police discovered an unspecified explosive device in a car during a traffic stop on Butterbaugh Road and charged the driver, Ashley Woodley, of Hastings, Cambria County, with a first-degree felony count of possession of weapons of mass destruction.
Investigators charged that Woodley, 36, was stoned and that troopers found drug-related items in her vehicle during the encounter at 7:50 p.m. April 19.
They filed the charges June 1 in a complaint that also included a felony count of possession with intent to distribute drugs, misdemeanor counts of DUI and possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and five summary traffic offenses.
District Judge James Glass of Houtzdale District Court ordered Woodley to appear July 21 for a preliminary hearing.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Vandalism
Mason Neal, 18, of Punxsutawney, and Jackson Craft, 18, of Caballete, Calif., hurled rocks at a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander on Graffius Avenue Extension at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Troopers wrote in a news release that they would be charged with multiple offenses. Online court records show that each was cited with criminal mischief in papers filed Tuesday before Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in Punxsutawney District Court.
Troopers didn’t release the name of a Punxsutawney man who owns the vehicle. Investigators said the damage didn’t exceed $1,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Man jailed
Justin Conard, of Carmichaels, broke into a garage along Ligonier Street at 5:13 p.m. Monday and stole a pair of Wrangler blue jeans, state police reported.
Police captured Conard later on Murtha Way, recovered the jeans and charged him with a felony count of burglary and an ungraded count of theft.
Troopers set the theft loss at $40.
Conard, 38, had been in trouble with police two days earlier.
State troopers found him holding heroin on Harrison Avenue at 9:44 a.m. Saturday, when residents called the police to report that a stoned man was causing a disturbance, according to a report.
Conard was charged with public intoxication and possession of drugs in a complaint filed Tuesday in Bradenville District Court.
Online court records show Conard was sent to Westmoreland County Prison following his arrest on Monday, with bond set at $25,000.
A hearing is set for Wednesday June 16.
DUI
State police at Kiski Valley charged John Hart, 48, of Latrobe, with driving under the influence and five minor traffic offenses stemming from a traffic wreck at 9:49 p.m. April 18 on Route 982.
Troopers said a Chevrolet Colorado driven by Hart ran into a utility pole near Penn Avenue and that Hart fled on foot to his home.
Police filed the charges June 3 in Bradenville District Court.
Theft
Sallie Karnes, of Route 982, near Latrobe, told state police that she was bilked of $5,000 on May 13 in an online ruse that originated with a dating website, troopers at Kiski Valley reported.
Police had no suspects.
Ruckus
A melee at 8:40 p.m. May 26 on Latrobe-Derry Road resulted in charges against three people, court records show.
State troopers at Kiski Valley cited David Floyd, 23, of Loyalhanna; Deasia Floyd, 23, of Loyalhanna; and a 17-year-old girl from Jeannette in the wake of the disturbance.
The Floyds were each cited with two counts of harassment in papers filed June 2 at Bradenville District Court. The teenager’s name and charges against her were not released.
Police gave no details of what led to the scuffle among the suspects.
VINTONDALE, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Vandalism
Someone shattered the windshield of a 1988 Plymouth Reliant owned by Robert Koss Jr. on the night of May 11-12 at 162 Maple St., according to state police.
Police assessed the damage at less than $1,000 and reported no arrests.
MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Squabble
State police cited Seth Yezierski, 25, of Punxsutawney, and Brianna Wasiw, 27, of Mahaffey, with summary counts of harassment on June 3, court records show.
Punxsutawney-based troopers said the couple had domestic strife at 6:30 p.m. May 26 on East Main Street.