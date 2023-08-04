EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A Homer City man already facing a criminal mischief charge out of Pine Township faces simple assault and harassment charges afer an incident this week in East Wheatfield Township.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Mark McCloskey, 23, engaged in a physical altercation with a 21-year-old Northern Cambria woman late Wednesday at an address along Ropers View Road.
Troopers said McCloskey head-butted the woman three times before fleeing the residence.
Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl is awaiting McCloskey for a preliminary hearing.
Meanwhile, McCloskey is scheduled to face Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch for a preliminary hearing Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. on a charge of criminal mischief filed July 20 by Cherry Tree Borough Police Department but dating back to an incident on Dec. 20 in Pine Township.
