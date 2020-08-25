GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Suspect sought
State police at Punxsutawney are searching for Walter Willis Foster Jr., 48, of Punxsutawney, on multiple charges following a domestic dispute that brought troopers out around 3 p.m. Sunday to an address along Route 36.
Witnesses told state police that Foster struck a 49-year-old woman in the face and made several attempts to set fire to the residential structure.
Other reported victims in the incident include a 77-year-old woman, boys ages 11 and 9, and a girl, age 3.
A preliminary hearing is pending in the matter before Punxsutawney Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, on charges that include criminal attempt-arson, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment.
Anyone who comes into contact with Foster or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call state police at (814) 938-0510.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
DUI-Alcohol
State police in the Kiski Valley said charges are pending against a 53-year-old Derry man after an alleged incident of driving under the influence on Aug. 10 at 7:02 p.m. on Route 982.
Troopers said state police received a call regarding an erratic driver. Upon contact with him, troopers said he was found to be under the influence and taken into custody.
A docket for this individual was not available for this case.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
State police at Indiana said Tuesday morning that a suspect caught on a surveillance photograph has been identified, though that identity was not made public.
The suspect, who appears to be a White female, is accused of taking $119.45 worth of assorted healthcare products without paying for them from the Giant Eagle supermarket along Ben Franklin Road South, around 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call Trooper Kenny Sink at (724) 357-1960.