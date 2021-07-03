INDIANA
Assault
Brandon Reed, of Indiana, was jailed to face charges that he threatened a woman with a knife during a domestic disturbance at 10:56 p.m. Monday along the 100 block of North Third Street, Indiana Borough police reported.
The woman escaped Reed's grasp and contacted police.
Officers charged Reed, 38, with a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and making terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment.
Judge Guy Haberl set bond at $100,000 and sent Reed to Indiana County Jail to await a hearing set for Thursday.
Hit-and-run
A vehicle parked on the 500 block of Widdowson Way was damaged by a passing vehicle between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 12:24 p.m. Thursday, Indiana Borough police reported.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Fight
Michael Ressler, 30, of Indiana, and Dashawn Rankin, 20, of Pittsburgh, assaulted each other with weapons at 6:48 a.m. June 26 on Gompers Avenue, state police reported.
Troopers gave few details of what led to the incident. Online court records show that each was cited with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct and Rankin also was cited with underage drinking.
Shoplifting
Someone stole a package of men's underwear valued at $17.98 from Walmart, SouthTowne Plaza, at 7:23 p.m. June 24, state police reported Friday.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
Theft
A Homer City area man reported to state police that someone fraudulently withdrew $863 from his "unemployment account" at 10:48 a.m. June 21.
CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP
Hit-and-run
A vehicle ran into a group of mailboxes along Shirley Drive near White Station Road at 12:32 p.m. Sunday, and the driver fled before contacting the property owners, state police reported.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Harassment
Michael McAdoo, 36, of Avonmore, struck a Saltsburg man's face at 10:30 p.m. June 26 at 375 Red St., Iselin, according to state police.
State police didn’t release the name of the driver who raised the allegation. McAdoo was cited with a summary count of harassment.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Megan's Law violation
Lawrence Westbrook, of Old Indiana Road, Josephine, failed to verify his address and be photographed by state police before Wednesday as required annually under terms Megan's Law, according to troopers at Indiana.
Police charged Westbrook, 42, with a first-degree felony count in a complaint filed at Blairsville District Court.
ID Theft
William Machak, of New Florence, the owner of International Conveyer & Rubber LLC, reported to state police that someone filed a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits against his company on June 22.
Troopers reported that they found no clues to identify a suspect.
PINE TOWNSHIP
Harassment
A Johnstown woman told state police that a man she knows subjected her to physical contact during a argument on Spruce Street at Second Avenue just before 5 p.m. Monday.
Troopers withheld names of the woman and the man and reported that no charges have been filed.
YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Trespassing
A resident at 13 Pickett Road reported to state police that someone trespassed on the property at 8:30 a.m. April 23, according to a report released Friday.
EAST CARROLL TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
Vandalism
Someone spray-painted the message "Ashley B is a Pig" on the pavement of Feighner Lane at 8:07 p.m. June 26, state police at Ebensburg reported.
Troopers listed Ashley Byrne, of Patton, as the apparent victim. Investigators said the cleanup cost the township about $200.