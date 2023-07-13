INDIANA
PFA order violation
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 4:00 am
Late Tuesday, Indiana Borough Police Department investigated a Protection From Abuse order violation along the 1300 block of Water Street.
Police said Nicholas Bruner, 34, of Blairsville, was charged through Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.’s office with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
According to court records, a preliminary hearing is pending before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
