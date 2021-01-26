WHITE TOWNSHIP
PFA citation
State police at Indiana said a citation has been filed against Melissa Wynn, 41, of Bolivar, for alleged attempts to communicate with a 30-year-old Indiana man who has a protection-from-abuse order against her.
Troopers said the citation was filed through Magisterial District Court 40-3-02.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
DUI crash
Mohammed Aljohani, 24, of Indiana, was taken into custody on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol after a one-vehicle crash Saturday at 2:46 a.m. along Route 422 West near Five Points Road, state police at Indiana reported.
Troopers said Aljohani traveled off the roadway, hitting a guard rail before bringing his car to a halt some distance down along the shoulder of the road.
He told first responders he was not injured and refused treatment. He was arraigned before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne Steffee, who released him on $500 unsecured bond pending a hearing Feb. 9 at 9:45 a.m.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Drug possession
A warrant was issued and a subsequent investigation on Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. turned up drugs and paraphernalia at an address along Marshall Heights Road, according to state police at Indiana. Troopers said the investigation remains active with charges pending.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Burglary
More than $1,000 in tools and radio equipment was stolen from a home along Clay Pike Road, state police at Indiana reported.
The burglary was discovered on Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. by a 67-year-old New Florence man.
Troopers said the items were stolen from a locked garage that had damage to its door.