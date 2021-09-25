YOUNG TOWNSHIP
Suspected DUI
State police in Indiana were dispatched Monday to Gemmell Road around 10:35 p.m. to check on a man slumped over behind the wheel of a car on the roadway, according to a news release. Troopers found a 33-year-old man from Clarksburg and took him into custody for a suspected DUI.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Criminal mischief
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said that Zachery Miller, a 27-year-old man from Saltsburg, returned to his home on McCreight Road at 1:05 a.m. Sunday intoxicated after attending a wedding and hit the front hood of a 25-year-old Saltsburg woman’s vehicle with a shovel, causing minor damage. Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting pleas from Miller in the case.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
Altercation
At the Cookport Fair at 7:38 p.m. Sept. 17, state police from Indiana reported a fight between the four males, a 19-year-old from Cherry Tree, a 17-year-old from Clymer, and a 16-year-old and 15-year-old, both from Emeigh.
Police said during the altercation, the 19-year-old and 17-year-old suffered facial injuries.
Police charged them with simple assault and harassment.
The others were cited with harassment.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Resisting arrest
State police from Troop A, Indiana, said a 36-year-old man from Homer City was discovered Sept. 16 at 1:52 p.m. to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance along Hospital Road.
During treatment and processing, police said the man acted in a disorderly manner and resisted arrest several times.
Trespassing
State police from Troop A, Indiana, said on Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man from Pittsburgh trespassed onto Specialty Tire of Indiana’s property and left garbage. Police said non-traffic citations have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
DUI
State police from Troop A, Indiana, said along Wayne Avenue on Sept. 3, at 2:20 a.m., they found a 34-year-old man from Indiana sleeping while standing on the roadway next to his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.
Police said the ignition was running and his pants were down to his ankles.
Police said they also observed feces both on the ground and underneath the suspect as he slept.
Police determined him to be under the influence of alcohol and took him into custody.
Police are awaiting blood results before pressing charges, according to a news release.
Gift card theft
State police from Troop A, Indiana, said on Sept. 2 at 4:52 p.m., a 57-year-old woman received a phone call claiming she had bench warrants in Indiana County. Police said she proceeded to give the person over the phone about $3,434 worth of gift cards. Police said their investigation did not develop any suspects.
Theft from cars
State police from Troop A, Indiana, said that they responded to a report of stolen items from an unlocked vehicle on Bennett Drive.
Police said the incident occurred sometime between Sunday at 9 p.m. and Monday at 7 a.m. and that a neighborhood canvas determined multiple vehicles were rummaged through.
Stolen property includes multiple power tools and accessories valued at almost $1,000 from various neighborhood vehicles.
Victims include a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old female, both from Indiana, as well as another victim missing a checkbook, according to police.
Anyone with information is to contact the Indiana station, and police advise everyone to lock vehicles at all times when not in use.