WHITE TOWNSHIP
Altercation
Tianna Deyarmin, 24, of Indiana, got into a quarrel with a 36-year-old Indiana woman at 12:04 p.m. May 18 on Maple Street, state police said.
Troopers filed a summary count of harassment in a citation filed May 25 in Homer City District Court. Online records show Deyarmin has not responded to the charge.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Citations issued
William E. Jack, 74, of Creekside, hit a 63-year-old Shelocta man with a stick at 6 p.m. May 11 on Kettering Road, state police said Monday.
Online court records show Jack was cited with harassment and criminal trespass in papers filed June 1 in Clymer District Court.
PIKE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
DUI
A Punxsutawney man was suspected of being inebriated when state troopers from the Clearfield station pulled him over on Clearfield-Curwensville Highway at 12:11 a.m. May 30.
Police withheld the driver’s name; he has yet to be charged.