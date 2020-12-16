YOUNG TOWNSHIP
DUI
A Homer City man wrecked a Ford F-350 truck at 11:49 p.m. Friday on Route 286 at Saltsburg Road, then fled to his home where state police found him with cuts and bruises from the crash but also discovered him to be intoxicated, according to a report.
The truck ran off the right side of Route 286, climbed an embankment then tipped over and came to rest on the driver’s side straddling the center line of Saltsburg Road, troopers said.
Police said charges would be based on the findings of a blood test.
Hit-run
State police said a motorist driving a white Jeep Wrangler stopped at the intersection of Blue Street and Iselin Road, drove in reverse with the lights turned off and fled the area after the Jeep hit a Chevrolet Silverado truck parked at 295 Blue St.
Troopers said the Jeep may have been a 2014 to 2017 model and probably has black paint transfer and other damage to the right rear fender from the crash.
HOMER CITY
PFA violation
A 36-year-old Homer City man made six phone calls in violation of the terms of a restraining order held by a 27-year-old Homer City woman at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 8 on North Main Street, according to state police. Troopers withheld the man’s name but reported that he was arrested later in Pittsburgh and was detained at Allegheny County Jail.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
DUI
State troopers at Indiana suspected a Homer City man, 39, of driving while intoxicated on Route 119 at 2:16 a.m. Nov. 15. Police have not yet filed charges.
ERNEST
Harassment
A 22-year-old woman from Graceton repeatedly punched a 22-year-old Ernest man on Third Street at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, state police reported. Troopers said the woman would be cited with harassment.
SYKESVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
State troopers reported that a Marion Center man, 54, was suspected of driving after imbibing at 6:50 p.m. Sunday when police conducted a traffic stop on Route 119. The motorist, who was driving a GMC Sierra, has not yet been charged.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drugs, DUI
A Punxsutawney man, 41, was discovered with unspecified drug paraphernalia in his Ford Explorer and was suspected of having been driving while impaired at a traffic stop 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Cherry Street at Carlton Avenue, state police reported. Charges would be filed upon completion of the investigation.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Drugs
State police withheld the name of a man who was incarcerated Monday to face court action on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to a report.
Troopers said they uncovered the warrant after conducting a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. Monday on Water Works Road at Route 217.
The motorist, a 20-year-old man from Pittsburgh, faces charges for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia also discovered at the traffic stop, police said.
BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
A Punxsutawney woman, 25, is suspected of driving while intoxicated on Main Street at Franklin Avenue at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, state police reported. Charges have not yet been filed.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drugs
An 18-year-old Punxsutawney man submitted to a blood test after a traffic stop by state police in Rikers Road at Route 119 at 11:53 p.m. Dec. 5, when troopers suspected him of driving after smoking marijuana. Charges would be based on the result of the blood test, police said.