GASKILL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Drug possession
State police reported that a 30-year-old Mahaffey man was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Route 36 on July 6 at 11:10 a.m.
The stop was initiated for traffic violations, police said.
There is no court information available at this time.
BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Trespassing
On July 2, at 9:09 p.m., state police reported that a call was received from a property owner that there were individuals trespassing at the old Bell Township school. The investigation is ongoing.