INDIANA
DUI
State police said charges are pending lab analysis after a 26-year-old Indiana man was pulled over for vehicular violations and was found to be under the influence of an illicit drug.
Troopers said the man, who was not identified, was pulled over Tuesday at 5:42 p.m. on Oakland Avenue at Fisher Avenue for an expired inspection, a center brake light that was not functioning and a cracked windshield.
State police said the driver also was operating with a suspended license.
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Gun and paraphernalia
State police said charges have been filed with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Bell against a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, both from Johnstown, on multiple counts stemming from a traffic stop on March 8 at 10:36 a.m. on Route 22 East at Mount Tabor Road.
Troopers said the car was stopped for multiple vehicle code violations.
They said the man driving the car was found to be concealing a loaded Glock handgun without a conceal carry license. Upon a consent search of the vehicle items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized from the woman who was a passenger, police reported.
MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP
Hit-run driving
State police said a Ford Explorer traveling northbound on Wilgus Road at 11:44 p.m. March 12 went out of control and struck a ditch.
Troopers said the car incurred disabling damage and that the driver, Ronald R. Keith, 69, of Commodore, obtained a ride home and failed to report the crash.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher Welch is awaiting a plea from Keith on multiple charges filed following the crash.
NEW FLORENCE, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Trespassing
State police at Greensburg said a non-traffic citation was issued to April Duncan, 33, of New Kensington, for trespassing at the Westmoreland County Housing Authority’s New Florence Manor on Tuesday around 9 a.m.
Troopers said Duncan had been advised that she is no longer allowed on the premises. Ligonier Magisterial District Judge Denise Thiel is awaiting a plea in the matter.