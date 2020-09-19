INDIANA
Window damaged
Borough police said officers were dispatched at 1:50 a.m. Thursday to the Regency Square Apartment complex for a citizen’s complaint of a man beating on the front door and window of an apartment there.
Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old Ernest man in front of the apartment. They said the window had been damaged, and the man admitted damaging the window during a reported verbal argument.
Officers said the man was issued a summary non-traffic citation for criminal mischief.