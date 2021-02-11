White Township
Theft
Someone stole two gold necklaces worth a combined $1,100 from a home along Indian Springs Road between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, state police reported. The owner was not identified.
A resident of Heritage Run Road told state police that someone used his personal information to borrow $15,808 from OneMain Financial between Aug. 1 and Oct. 29.
About $1,000 worth of jewelry was reported missing from 2231 Byron Court, state police reported. The owner, whose name was not released, said the jewelry vanished between Sept. 1 and Oct. 30.
DUI
A Clymer man, 29, has been under investigation on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs following a traffic stop at 4:55 p.m. Jan. 12 on Oakland Avenue near Route 422, state police said today. According to the report, troopers found the motorist unresponsive in a vehicle in the turning lane at the interchange. Charges have not yet been filed.
Brush Valley Township
Endangerment
A Seward woman, 29, took an overdose of heroin at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday in a residence along Route 56 and was revived by paramedics with Narcan, state police reported. Investigators found used needles and more doses of heroin in plain view in the living room, according to the report.
Troopers said the woman will be charged with endangering the welfare of four young children, ages 6, 5, 3 and 1, who were with her in the house.
South Mahoning Township
Hit-and-run
A GMC Sierra driven by Randall Rankin, of Sagamore, was sideswiped by a westbound Ford F-150XLT truck at 1:41 p.m. Monday as Rankin drove east on Mahoning Road, state police reported today. Police said the mirrors of the vehicles hit each other. The motorist in the Ford left the scene. Rankin, 62, was not injured.
Cherryhill Township
Assault
Autumn Reed, of Penn Run, assaulted a 43-year-old man at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at her residence along Route 553, state police reported today. Reed, 34, was charged with simple assault and harassment and was released on unsecured bond to await a preliminary hearing now set for March 8 in Clymer District Court.
Center Township
Theft
A woman from Coral told state police that someone took a brown box containing a Christmas ornament from Locust Street between 12:45 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 3. The suspect drove away in a white car, according to a report released today. The loss was set at $50.
Harassment
Justin Zaffuto, 32, of Indiana, was cited with harassment following a domestic dispute involving an Indiana woman, 38, at 10:20 p.m. Sunday at 5532 Old Route 56, state police reported. The woman who raised the allegations was not identified.