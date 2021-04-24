INDIANA
DUI
A 23-year-old Shelocta man was suspected of being inebriated after his car hit a utility pole at 1:45 a.m. March 25 on the 500 block of Gompers Avenue, Indiana Borough police reported this week.
Charges against the driver have not yet been filed.
Disturbance
Borough police broke up an altercation between an Indiana man, 35, and woman, 41, on South Rex Avenue near Philadelphia Street at 8:02 p.m. Thursday, according to a report.
Officers said the pair would be cited with summary counts of harassment.
Contempt
James Keith, of Mentcle, violated a court-issued protection-from-abuse order held by his wife, Amy Keith, at 2:30 p.m. April 9 when he confronted and yelled at her while she toured an apartment on the 400 block of Philadelphia Street, Indiana Borough police reported.
Amy Keith visited the borough police station to report the run-in after he walked away from the area, court papers show.
Borough officers filed an ungraded charge of contempt of a court order in a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Blairsville District Court.
Court records show James Keith, 50, has been held since April 9 in Indiana County Jail with bond set at $25,000.
Assault
Borough police charged Nyielah Davis, of Indiana, with simple assault and harassment in a criminal complaint filed Tuesday at Homer City District Court.
Investigators wrote that Davis, 25, fought with Evan Taylor during a domestic dispute at 7:18 p.m. that day in their residence at 303 N. Third St.
Taylor told police that he and Davis had been drinking before got into an argument, and when he retreated to a bedroom, she broke a glass bottle on his head.
Taylor’s ear bled from cuts and shards of glass were stuck in his hair, according to the complaint.
Davis claimed that Taylor bit her finger and injured her.
“As Davis appeared to be the aggressor in the incident,” police wrote, she was taken to the county jail for online arraignment by District Judge Susanne Steffee of Homer City.
She later was released on unsecured bond and was ordered to appear for a hearing on May 4.