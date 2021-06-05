SALTSBURG
Thefts
A Saltsburg man told state police that someone stole a booster seat, a blanket and an iPhone charging cable from his Nissan Pathfinder between 12:30 and 6 a.m. May 24 while it was parked on Hemlock Way.
A Saltsburg woman reported to troopers from Indiana that somebody stole a child's black BMX bicycle, a bike helmet and an Ozark brand trail tent from the front porch of her house along Hemlock Way between 11 p.m. May 23 and 5 a.m. May 24.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
Burglary, disturbance
State troopers from the Kiski Valley station said someone stole $80 from a bedroom in Don Gunter's apartment at 1719 Latrobe Derry Road while Gunter was in jail. He discovered and reported the loss May 21.
Troopers also reported that Rose Gunter was set upon by a Greensburg man, a Derry man and a 17-year-old girl from Derry during a disturbance at 6:51 p.m. May 21 at the Gunters' residence.
No charges have been filed.
Harassment
State police cited Sharnese Woodson, of Pittsburgh, with a summary count of harassment, charging that she engaged in an altercation with Lashaya Fields, of Pittsburgh, at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in Torrance State Hospital.
o o o
Troopers from Kiski Valley said Rebecca Barnhart, of Blairsville, and Richard Urban, of New Derry, squabbled with one another at 9:29 p.m. May 3 at 142 Losier Drive. Police cited Barnhart, 36, and Urban, 33, with harassment filed a summary count of criminal mischief against Barnhart. court records show.
Assault
An 11-year-old Pittsburgh girl was the victim of an indecent assault at 6 p.m. May 24 on Old Route 217, state police said Friday. Troopers received the report from the ChildLine service.