WHITE TOWNSHIP
Man cited
Michael Koche, 45, of Greensburg, was cited with public drunkenness at Indiana Regional Medical Center at 10:05 a.m. Aug. 23, state police at Indiana reported today. No other details were released.
INDIANA
Drug charges
Borough police charged Raymond Rager and Benjamin Whittington, both of Indiana, with possession of heroin-related drug devices in criminal complaints filed Monday at Indiana District Court.
Rager, 37, and Whittington, 35, were discovered with contraband on Regency Square Drive during an unrelated investigation by Indiana police at 5:44 p.m. Sept. 9, according to a news release. Online court records show Rager, 37, also was charged this month with unrelated charges accusing him in a retail theft Aug. 22 in White Township.
State police filed the charge Sept. 15 in Homer City District Court.
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
DUI
A Johnstown woman was suspected of driving under the influence at 12:02 a.m. Sept. 9, following a single-vehicle crash on Route 56 at McCormick Road, state police reported today. Troopers at Indiana found a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage on its roof and discovered the driver about one-quarter mile away, displaying signs of injury and intoxication, according to the report.
The woman was sent to IRMC for a blood test and treatment of injuries. Charges have not yet been filed.
BURNSIDE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Altercation
State police said Johnny Maddox and Joshua Ridgely, both of Cherry Tree, fought with each other and damaged some property at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at 232 Patchin Highway.
Maddox, 23, and Ridgely, 20, suffered minor injuries in the fisticuffs and were sent to Clearfield County Jail following the brawl. Investigators said a flat screen television worth $300, a telephone valued at $25 and a thermostat priced at $25, belonging to Quality Life Services, of Northern Cambria, were broken.
Troopers charged each with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
Both were released on unsecured bond to await court action on the charges.