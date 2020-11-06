INDIANA
Drug charges
Borough police on Thursday filed narcotics violations against Wayne Sias and Mary Sanders, both of Indiana, stemming from a traffic stop in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue on Sept. 28.
Investigators found heroin, methamphetamine and related items in the vehicle, according to a report.
Police charged Sias, 33, and Sanders, 43, with misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs and paraphernalia in complaints filed at Indiana District Court.
Trespassing
Indiana Borough police cited Thomas Calvert, 29, of Indiana, with a summary count of defiant trespass, accusing him of entering a property in the 300 block of North Seventh Street, where officers said he had been warned against trespassing, at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
o o o
A 26-year-old man from Turtle Creek, Allegheny County, was accused of trespassing in an apartment in the 1100 block of Grant Street and slapping a resident at 3:16 a.m. Saturday. Borough police said the man will be cited.
Woman cited
Hayleigh Soldridge, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student from Bethlehem, Lehigh County, was discovered unresponsive from intoxication at 1:58 a.m. Saturday in a house along South Seventh Street between School and Locust streets, borough police reported.
Officers said Soldridge, 18, was sent by ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment then was cited with underage drinking.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY
DUI
Gustav Means Jr., of Punxsutawney, was found to have been driving while inebriated at a traffic stop at 8:10 p.m. Monday on Cranberry Alley at North Gilpin Street, state police reported.
Troopers charged Means, 57, with DUI, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and two summary traffic offenses at a preliminary arraignment Tuesday morning before District Judge James Inzana.
The charges will proceed before Judge Jacqueline Mizerock in Punxsutawney District Court.