INDIANA
Underage drinking
An 18-year-old female from Northumberland, Northumberland County, was cited at around 12:23 a.m. Thursday by Indiana Borough Police Departmetn for consumption of alcoholic beverages.
She was found on scene as borough police responded to an unrelated incident along the 400 block of South Sixth Street, and was cited through Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl’s office.
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Retail theft
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a third-degree felony count of retail theft and a first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors were filed on Wednesday against Debbra McAdams, 57, of Blairsville.
Troopers said McAdams and a juvenile stole $50.08 worth of groceries and merchandise from Walmart along Resort Plaza Drive.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9 before Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
Domestic incident
State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating a domestic incident on July 16 at 6:29 p.m. at an address along Marshall Heights Drive.
The victim was identified as a 30-year-old Black Lick woman.
Troopers said charges were filed against a 31-year-old Blairsville area man with Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Firearms stolen
A 49-year-old Rural Valley man told state police at Troop D, Kittanning, on July 15 that two firearms, a black Ruger handgun and a nickel-plated Derringer, were stolen on an unknown date from a residence along Margaret Road.
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Arrest in assault
According to a news release issued Wednesday by state police at Troop D, Kittanning, a 19-year-old Apollo woman was assaulted on June 24 at an address along Kelly Station Road.
Troopers said Brett Mego, 26, of Leechburg, was arrested and arraigned before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring on simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief charges.
He is free on $5,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing on Aug. 17 at 10:30 a.m. before Andring.
